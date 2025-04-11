FIL Ltd Purchases 3,770 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $38,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 439.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $509.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.55 and a 200 day moving average of $602.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

