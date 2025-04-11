FIL Ltd Has $31.17 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $31,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.