FIL Ltd Has $26.16 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,243 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of KBR worth $26,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in KBR by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp cut their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

