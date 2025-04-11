FIL Ltd Has $23.91 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,712 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

