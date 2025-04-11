Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is NFP Retirement Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up 2.7% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NFP Retirement Inc. owned 0.45% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $34,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

ONEQ stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

