Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.36% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 385,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDI stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

