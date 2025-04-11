Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:KGS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 277.97%.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

