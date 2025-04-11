Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fastenal stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.