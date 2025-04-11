Family Office Research LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 0.4% of Family Office Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,359,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $56.56 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

