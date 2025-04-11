Family Office Research LLC Invests $294,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Family Office Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,254,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 300,237 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

DFAI stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

