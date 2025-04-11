Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given a C$2,600.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2,600.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,196.43.

Shares of FFH traded up C$55.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1,991.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,949. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$1,425.00 and a one year high of C$2,153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,015.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,931.28.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total value of C$1,985,000.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14. Insiders have sold 6,642 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,144 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

