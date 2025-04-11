F M Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,279 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

