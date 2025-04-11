F M Investments LLC Sells 21,574 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned 0.15% of TransMedics Group worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after buying an additional 218,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 371,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after buying an additional 220,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,861,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $76.37 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

