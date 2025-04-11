F M Investments LLC Sells 127,023 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

F M Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 127,023 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pathward Financial worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,141,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $67.20 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.