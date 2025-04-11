F M Investments LLC Decreases Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,887 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,438,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,419,000 after buying an additional 135,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,577,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,885,000 after acquiring an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 79,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $6,091,398.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,707,670.24. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.