Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.13 and last traded at $99.69. 6,083,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 15,818,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

