ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $985,000 in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 421.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 196,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,330.08. The trade was a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.93.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

