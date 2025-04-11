ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $937,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,350,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 710.2% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 175,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of KREF stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

