ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $785,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1,122.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 646,507 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Green Plains by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 469,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 300,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 174,519 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

About Green Plains

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

