ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DIN opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $317.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

