Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shot up 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). 42,064,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,610.59). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.