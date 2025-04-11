Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). 42,064,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Trading Up 14.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.19. The company has a market cap of £218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.