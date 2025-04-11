ETHPoW Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $128.63 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $128.63 million and $8.87 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.18110568 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $9,487,237.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

