Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.33 and last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 146639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins raised Ero Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

