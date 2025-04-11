Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 255244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

