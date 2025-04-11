Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,007.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total value of $2,280,600.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,754.68. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $770.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $866.01 and its 200-day moving average is $901.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.42%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

