Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Releases Earnings Results

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Epwin Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Epwin Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Epwin Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 93 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 109,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.88. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £127.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Epwin Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

