Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Epwin Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

EPWN stock opened at GBX 94.75 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.88. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £130.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

