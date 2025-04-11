EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,421,471 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.42% of EOG Resources worth $287,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

