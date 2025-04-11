Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,992 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.79% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $45,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

