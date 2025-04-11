Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,474 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $50,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $551.25 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 142.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

