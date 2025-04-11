Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,694.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,329. 44.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
