Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Enova International worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,690.25. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $53,048.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,603.92. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVA. Stephens lifted their target price on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

