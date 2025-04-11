Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 673,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

