Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

