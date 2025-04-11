Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Raised to Hold at Mizuho

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Embecta Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EMBC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 26,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,568. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $689.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,858.54. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,076,000 after buying an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Embecta by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,270,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 540,192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Embecta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at $15,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

