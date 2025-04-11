Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elios Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Shares of VTV stock opened at $159.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
