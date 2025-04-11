Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elios Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $159.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.