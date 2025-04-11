Eley Financial Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eley Financial Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 231,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $135,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total value of $500,462.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,062.60. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $250,596.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,125,777.76. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,453 shares of company stock valued at $326,680,904. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.62.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ META opened at $546.29 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $631.56 and its 200 day moving average is $609.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

