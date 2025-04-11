E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 99575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.69.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

