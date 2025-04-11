e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $130.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 141,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14,478.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 125,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $219.77. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

