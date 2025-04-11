Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $272,000 Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.07% of Myers Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Myers Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Myers Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYE

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.