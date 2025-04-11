Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $34.26 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

