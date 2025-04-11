Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 885.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FC stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

