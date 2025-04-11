Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,576 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 175,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $295.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

