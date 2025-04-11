Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $287,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 632,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,383,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,138,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 242,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,444. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.12.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

