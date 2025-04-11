Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $254,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after buying an additional 139,941 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 143,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE CIEN opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Ciena
Insider Activity at Ciena
In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $579,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,949 shares in the company, valued at $35,732,160.21. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ciena
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.