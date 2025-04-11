Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 15,864 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.