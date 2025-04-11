Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 10,930 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

