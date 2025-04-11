Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZ. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

