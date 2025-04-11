Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. The trade was a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.43.

NYSE TMO opened at $426.67 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $409.85 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

